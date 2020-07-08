US Presidential Aspirant, Kanye West Says Covid-19 Vaccine Is “Mark Of The Beast”

US presidential candidate and musical artiste, Kanye West has said Covid-19 vaccine is a mark of the beast.

The entertainer cum business mogul made the revelation in a recent interview with Forbes.

In the interview, he revealed how he tested positive for Covid-19 in February this year and also spoke against its vaccine, labeling it a chip.

According to him, ‘the chips [Covid-19 vaccine] would make Christians not to be able to cross the gates of heaven’.

Narrating his experience with COVID-19, The repented entertainer said the following;

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

West maintained that the illness had nothing to do with his considerations to run for the office of USA president this year.

Kanye West Mark Of The Beast

“God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time.

“You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy,” he said.

“Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians… It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

He then revealed he suspects COVID-19 vaccine to be “the mark of the beast”.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” he claimed. “So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

News Credit: P.M News