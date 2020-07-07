UPDATE: Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Arrested Over Nude Photo With Her Seven-Year-Old Son

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Akuapem Poloo whose nude photo with her seven-year-old son sparked outrage online has been arrested.

The arrest comes days after Child Rights International petitioned the Inspector-General of Police in Ghana to investigate her over the controversial birthday photo with her son which went viral on social media.

In the photo, which she posted on Tuesday, June 30, the actress went completely nude in a photoshoot with her son to celebrate him on his 7th birthday. She said she decided to go naked in front of her son who was only in his underwear because she gave birth to him naked.

According to Ghanian media, Akuapem Poloo has been picked up by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and is being sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit around the Ministries in Accra.