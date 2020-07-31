‘Undue Increase In Prices Of Items You Sell To Make Profit Is Theft’ – Eucharia Anunobi Preaches

Nollywood veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi has preached against “ill-gotten wealth”. The actress listed some actions people engage that makes their wealth to be considered ill-gotten.

She wrote:

“Undue increase in prices of items you sell to make profit …

Having sex with rich men or women for the purposes of getting expensive items that you call wealth …

Collecting money to be paid to someone and you turn around and give them a minute fraction because you’re the middleman or contact person …. ARE NOTHING BUT THEFT , HIGH CLASS PROSTITUTION AND WICKEDNESS !

Let’s call a spade a spade .

Ill gotten wealth soon fritters away.”

