UEFA Confirms Venue For Man City vs Real Madrid, Bayern vs Chelsea

UEFA have confirmed that Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie at the Etihad.

There were concerns about playing the last-16 fixtures in different countries because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the clubs who were due to be at home – City, Bayern Munich (vs. Chelsea), Juventus (vs. Lyon) and Barcelona (vs. Napoli) – insisted they should be able to play on their own grounds, having already played the first leg away from home.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the finals will be played in Lisbon, Portugal.

City lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the return leg and were keen not to surrender home advantage.

All ties will now be played as scheduled, with Bayern Munich hosting Chelsea (first leg 3-0), Barcelona playing Napoli at the Camp Nou (1-1) and Juventus at home to Lyon (0-1).