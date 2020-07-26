Ubi Franklin Reveals What Happened To Him When He Visited A Hospital Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has shared his experience of visiting the hospital amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, he decided to visit the hospital after the food he ate left him stooling and weak. He was however told to wait outside until his result was out.

Ubi Franklin who said he had to go back home, added in this period everyone is a suspect not minding what your illness is.

He tweeted; Yesterday I had, Breakfast – Cereal with sugar and milk

Lunch – Nice Affang

Dinner – Porridge beans and yam.

They clashed and I have used the toiled from yesterday for more than 40 Times. This afternoon I became so weak and decided to be driven to the hospital and when I got there I was kept outside the gate of the hospital for my vitals, and I became more weak and restless, you can imagine the sun and the doctor came outside to tell me I’ll wait for my test results to come while waiting outside.

I couldn’t sit down because my ass was aching from the many Times I have had to visit the toilet. I decided to leave and go home and not even bother about going back to the hospital. In this trying Covid-19 period everyone is a suspect not minding what your illness is that’s totally different from sythoms of Covid-19.

I am home hoping I get better. I cried because this is currently going on in different parts of Nigeria, hospitals are rejecting patients who clearly don’t have COVID-19. Before this entire world pandemic you can walk into the hospital and get a bed, your Vitals taken and test comes out and treatment begins, but now it’s a different story . Everyone is treated like a COVID patient. I have taken Imodium hoping it works.

I’ll just stay home trusting my stomach behaves after much stooling from last night till this moment, this moment I mean I am typing from the toilet.