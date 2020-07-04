Tottenham Looking To Replace Serge Aurier With Max Aarons

Tottenham are keen on signing Max Aarons from Norwich City this summer.

The Londoners are open to selling Serge Aurier and replacing him with the young defender. The 27-year-old hasn’t exactly been a reliable presence for Spurs this season.

Aarons is highly rated in England and he has impressed in his debut season in the Premier League so far. When Norwich go down, he should look to move on to a bigger club.

The Norwich City defender is too good for the Championship.

If Spurs manage to sign him, it would be a superb long-term investment for them. Aarons is only 20-years-old and he could sort out their right-back position for the next decade.

The Norwich defender is only going to get better with experience and coaching. It would be quite a coup for the Londoners.

As per the Athletic, Mourinho has reservations about the player that he is too small.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs go ahead and sign him this summer.

Aarons’ talent is beyond doubt and Spurs should take their chance with him. If he doesn’t meet the expectations, he could still be sold for a good amount. He is young, English and he will have a good resale value.