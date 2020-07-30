Too Much Money! Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Acquires New Mansion In Lekki (Photo)

Tiktok queen and one of Nollywood’s finest, Alice Iyabo Ojo has acquired a king-sized house in Lekki, Lagos.

The 42-year-old actress announced this via her official Instagram page on Wednesday evening.

She posted a picture of her new home and wrote; ”Finally, God has done it & it’s marvellous in my sight”.

Her colleagues like Sikiratu Sindodo, Nkechi Blessing, Brooda Shaggi and the rest have congratulated her on the latest feat.

See the house below

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDPIh0vnxci/

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, her daughter, also announced the development on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement while also congratulating her mother.

“Congratulations on your brand new house mama I’m so happy @iyaboojofespris you deserve it!!!. I can finally say we have a house,” she wrote.