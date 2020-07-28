Toke Makinwa Reacts To Reports That Her Banana Island Mansion Has Been Seized By AMCON

Nigerian Media personality, Toke Makinwa has through her management released a statement in reaction to reports that her Ikoyi home been repossessed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

Recall that there were reports yesterday across social media that the palatial mansion in Banana Island, Lagos belonging to the controversial media personality was seized by AMCON.

She was ridiculed on Twitter by many Nigerians who trolled and mocked her.

However, a statement released evening of yesterday by her publicist, Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, maintained that Toke is the sole owner of her Ikoyi property and that it has not been confiscated by AMCON.

The statement adds that legal action will be taken against the originators of the report that her house has been taken over by AMCON.

”On behalf of Ms. Toke Makinwa, we would like to address the rumour circulating the internet that Ms. Toke Makinwa’s alleged house in Banana Island was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Ms. Toke’s is the sole owner of her residence in Ikoyi.

Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story.

Kind Regards

Toke Makinwa’s Management

Any assistance given in publishing the truth will be greatly appreciated as these false stories always have negative impacts on people’s lives, their businesses and wellbeing.

I am always available to be contracted should you need to verify and story or information around Ms. Toke Makinwa

Kind Regards

Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia”