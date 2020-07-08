Tiwa Savage Drops New Single Dubbed, ‘Dangerous Love’

The Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage steps out with her first official single of 2020 – Dangerous Love. The mid-tempo song serves as the lead single off the former Mavin act’s next album – tentatively titled “Celia” – which is set to drop sometime this year.

The Universal Music Group signee has been working in the studio for months, setting up a Songwriting Camp in LA earlier this year, with a well-planned album roll-out halted by the Coronavirus pandemic. As we enter into the 2nd half of 2020, it looks like Tiwa and her team have set the ball rolling once again.

Listen below.

