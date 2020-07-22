Tinubu Will Complete 8 Years As President Before Igbos Can Get A Chance – Lagos Assembly Member

A member representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu has stated that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will rule Nigeria for 8 years as president of Nigeria before the South-East geopolitical zone would have a chance to produce the president.

Idimogu, who was recently affirmed as the Apex Leader of Ndigbo in Lagos, disclosed this in an interview published by Daily Independent.

Tinubu has not publicly declared his interest in the 2023 presidency.

The lawmaker urged his kinsmen in the state to take an interest in politics and join the APC, noting that politics and business are intertwined.

He maintained that the party presents the best chance for Igbo presidency, stressing that the “Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not our father’s party”.

Idimogu said, “We must now look at where we are, we are in Lagos State, let us look at the party that is controlling government in the state, it is APC. If we are even looking at a party that can give Igbos chance at the presidency, it is the APC.

“The PDP has done it before for former president Goodluck Jonathan, but he is not an Igbo man he is a minority from the South-South.

“We are looking forward that this great party, APC, can offer Igbos an opportunity for the presidency after our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu might have gone there and spent eight years.

“If you look at it, the South West is more prepared for the presidency in 2023 and we are believing that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a better chance. We are still waiting for him to declare his intention and we are trying to prepare the ground for him and we are willing to support him.

“By the time he is through, he would look at how he could support the South East. The people of the South East should know that positions are not just given, they must struggle for it, we are not struggling enough.”