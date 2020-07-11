There Is Nothing Wrong In Having An Open Marriage – Ebuka Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Says

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has sparked an outrage on social media following her opinion on open marriage.

Recall that the news of Will and Jada Smith allegedly having an open marriage recently sparked a debate on social media about whether open marriages help reduce cheating.

Jada was dragged and mocked online after singer August Alsina claimed he was involved in an affair with her for years.

Many Nigerians on social media condemned her for the act while some defended her, saying having an open marriage is better than cheating.

Well, following the mixed reactions on the internet, Cynthia has now stated that there is nothing wrong in having an open marriage.

She made this known in a now deleted tweet on Twitter.

“I’ve always said that there is absolutely nothing wrong in having an open marriage”, she tweeted.

