There Is No Coronavirus In Nigeria – Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu

Popular Nigerian Comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has declared that the life-threatening pandemic ravaging the world and claiming lives Coronavirus, is not in Nigeria.

In an interview with The Nation, the actor reportedly said he does not believe that COVID-19 exists in Nigeria nor does he care about its existence. According to him, he doesn’t know anyone who has been infected or has died from the novel viral disease.

“Nigeria, we are not supposed to be involved in this COVID-19, I see no reason why we should be involved. Only Nigerians in diaspora will have to partake in this devilish program.

We at home are oblivious, we are not supposed to be involved in any ceremony in trying to pretend or in trying to avoid. My brother, COVID-19 or 20 is not here, I don’t care. Why would China give us sickness and America embellish the technicality and then sell it to the world and people now begin to die when they know it’s killing. Thank God we have hot weather, the thing sef dey fear us.

I no dey fear anything I dey wear cloth waka on my own. Nothing dey here, nobody don die for this whole area, if you go another area nobody don die, go to stadium nobody don die. Let’s be sorry for ourselves.

I’m telling everybody not just the government this, say only what you know do not exaggerate it. Na we dey take our mouth call sickness by im own, sickness dey pass on its own but na we dey call am for Nigeria. You won’t see COVID-19 because it’s not here.”

On the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and activities of the NCDC, Mr. Ibu said,

“You know anybody?

Have you ever attended any burial and they say na this thing kill am? have you ever gone to the hospital them say this person na Covid dey hold am? have you ever seen a family them say somebody na Covid na em kill am yesterday for family wey you know? You cannot, dem say dem say na em me and you dey hear. Even the sickness dey fear us.

“Are they not human beings, let them bring a picture of at least one person killed by COVID-19 and we find the family of such a person.

COVID whatever is not in Nigeria, we have hot weather here, the disease is scared of us just as we are scared of it so it can’t come here.

It has affected so many industries in the country, it has driven us away from work because of the lies and gossip. Na small thing e remain hunger for don kill me since if no be say better people dey wey dey give us money.”