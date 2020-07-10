The World Needs Strong Women Like Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah – Derenle Edun

Controversial media personality, Derenle Edun, has showered praises on ex-BBNaija housemates, Mercy Eke and Kim Oprah.

The award winning host who is well known for his eccentric fashion style, took to social media to state clearly that the world needs strong women like Mercy and Kim.

He stated this while reacting to the recent drama initiated by the recent episode of BBNaija reunion show.

Denrele’s tweet reads;

“The world needs STRONG WOMEN;

Women who will lift and build others, who show love and be loved.Women who stand up for themselves & still stand up for the TRUTH!

Women of Indomitable Will! TxHE WORLD NEEDS @real_mercyeke & @_kimoprah”.