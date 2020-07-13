DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Entanglement In The Premier League, Man Utd on Fire, Griezmann and Messi’s Form, UCL Draw, Jada and Will Smith Saga and Open Marriages in Nigeria

Tega Odumu and Edmund Oris are joined by a new guest on the show Olivia to discuss Chelsea’s top-four hopes after their loss to Sheffield United, Manchester United’s incredible form, North-London derby, Juventus and Atalanta. What has happened to Griezmann at Barcelona? and Champions League Quarterfinals draw
On Extra Time we are joined by Anita from “The Lifestyle Headquarters Podcast” to discuss Jada and Will Smith Marital Entanglement, alongside the idea of Open Marriages in Nigeria
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0B3bhspmBg0D9uK6mZlHYW?si=mh31OH3-Rw2gh6gc5Z2EUA
