‘The Ship Has Sunk, It’s Buried’ – Kim Oprah Confirms Her Relationship With Omashola Has Ended (Video)

Kim Oprah, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has confirmed that her relationship with fellow reality star, Omashola, has ended.

The BBNaija star made the disclosure in a new video via her YouTube channel, where she opened up about her relationship with Omashola, and also addressed a few topics concerning the BBNaija reunion show, which ended yesterday, July 16th.

Addressing questions about her relationship with Omashola, she said; “As for KimShola, I would say let’s keep it moving, and I would appreciate if y’all respect my wishes. Stop DMing me, stop begging me, stop the shipping cos the ship has sunk, it’s buried and it’s done.”

