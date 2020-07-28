“The Real Runs Girl Is In The House With Dorathy” -Toyin Lawani Reacts To Photo Of BBNaija Dorathy Allegedly Found On Escort Service Website

Popular Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani who has virtually styled half of the Nigerian entertainment industry has reacted to photo of BbNaija housemate, Dorathy allegedly found on an escort service website, with a social media user making a wild claim of her being a “certified runs girl”.

Toyin Lawani who reacted to the allegation, wondered why people always look for ways to bring others down. She also stated that the real runs girl is in the Big Brother house, acting all cute and innocent.

According to the stylist, time will expose the real runs girl in the 5th edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Toyin Wrote;

“Shut the fuck up , Oloriburuku, not judging o , but you can keep it to yourself, ogun lomapa e, leave Dorothy the fuck alone the real runs girl is in that fucking house with her , But acting all cute and innocent , all you blind bats see is beauty and get lost , time will expose her I can assure you that , you know me , I don’t give 10 fucks I say what I say cause I know what I say . This matter will settle itself .. no be my mouth una go hear say teacher mama die, if the person no shit come my side I for no go voice

Why must people always look for a way to bring others down , why , super pissed , whether you like it or not , Dora is the explorer , that girl is gonna stay till the end . Signed by #kingofallQueens”