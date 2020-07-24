The Man That Is Currently Interested In Me Is Very Ugly – BBNaija Khloe Reveals

Model and former big brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe, has taken to Snapchat to rant about the man that currently likes her.

Khloe complained about how she has been waiting for a man to tell her he likes her, as it has been a very long time since it happened.

According to her, someone now likes her, but the problem is that he is very ugly.

“It’s been a very long time since someone said they like me. I have been waiting for someone to even say they like me.

Now someone likes me, but guess what, he’s fvcking ugly, how are we going to make good babies?” she said.

Watch the video below…