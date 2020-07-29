Teebillz And Don Jazzy Came To My Rescue When I Was Suicidal – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the trending video of a young man, Izu, reading his suicide note hours before taking his own.

The actress in a lengthy post on Instagram, recounted how she attempted to take her life years ago.

She went on to give a shout out to Don Jazzy and Teebillz for coming to her rescue when she was suicidal.

While sharing a video of Izu reading out his suicidal note, the actress wrote:

“This was me 9/10 years ago, I’m here because I believed there was much more to life than my suitation…

I wanted to badly believe God DIDNT hate me, I wanted to badly stop the hurt but it just kept coming so strong.

I knew I was ready, I mean the pain was Excruciating..

Today was a perfect day to die I said, 🤦‍♀️ SMH

God spared me, God showed me how much love he had for me that day..

Shoutout to @teebillz323 @donjazzy for coming to my rescue, I honestly pray for you everyday.

Thank you can never be enough but THANK YOU❤️💐

There is always light at the end of the tunnel, I can’t over emphasize how much Self love can save you.

It’s impossible to stop the bullies but you can stop the ripple effect of their bully WITH TRUE LOVE FOR ONES SELF..

Suicide has never been and will never be the answer, Don’t give any situation so much power over your life..

Life isn’t duplicated, mistakes can be corrected, Life can be better, that pain wouldn’t last forever.

Love yourself so much you get IMMUNE TO BULLIES…

Spread Love

Your mind is a battle field, you must continuously guard it.

Take charge of your life,Optimism is the key.

Learn to care less about others opinion about you, because that speaks more of who they are than of who you are!!

Learn to Know and walk who you are, Learn to speak Postivity into your Soul.

Depression is an illness and LOVE is the Medicine..

LOVE YOURSELF ENOUGH TO SEEK HELP!!

Let Love Lead”

See her post below:

