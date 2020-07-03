Tacha Unfollows her Bestie Sir Dee After He Congratulated Mercy Eke

Controversial ex-big brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has unfollowed her bestie and fellow ex-housemate, Sir Dee, on Instagram.

A quick look through the list of the 121 people Tacha follow on Instagram shows he is no longer among.

There are rumours that her unfollowing him could be related to the fact that Sir Dee congratulated Mercy Eke recently on her Instagram page. See the message below…

Many people are curious as to why Tacha unfollowed him. There are claims that Tacha unfollowed Sir Dee, alongside Omashola and Esther a week before his comment on Mercy’s page.

Mercy and Sir Dee are now also following each other.

Sir Dee and Tacha developed a friendship during their time in the BBNaija house and continued after the show ended.



