Tacha Is The Most Successful Disqualified BBN Housemate – Teebillz

Ex-husband of Tiwa Savage and popular talent manager, Tunji Balogun akaTeebillz has taken to social media to state that Tacha is the most successful disqualified BBN housemate.

Tee Billz managed Tacha shortly after she was disqualified from the reality show.

Taking to his Instagram page, Teebillz shared snaps of Tacha writing that she is the biggest and most successful disqualified housemate of the show. He wrote;

“God Bless the work of my hands. Until there’s a bigger/successful disqualified housemate from BBN and a perfect human being on earth…… I don’t want to hear pim “

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCaX3rxFARM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7

He also recently spoke about his journey with Tacha, Tee Billz during a chat on “Talks with Ubi” on an Instagram live show with music executive, Ubi Franklin, Tee Billz said;

“It was a beautiful journey with Tacha and when the journey started, it came from a place of love and empathy for me. You know how people crucify you on the internet. Without knowing your struggle or where you came from. My perception about Tacha before was like ‘who is this girl?’” He said.

“When she was disqualified, I hoped she was okay, and we spoke. Two minutes into the conversation I was like; this girl you dey craze oh. So you soft like this?”

“I wanted to use Tacha as an example to other girls. Coupled with where she came from, the level of poverty in Port Harcourt. Tacha understood the power of social media before she got into the house, and she understood influencing,” he added.