“Tacha Is Not The Work Of Your Hands, Grow Up” – Blogger SDK Drags TeeBillz

Popular Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus aka SDK, has dragged music executive, TeeBillz, for saying Tacha is the work of his hands.

According to Stella, Tacha is a project in God’s hands and not the works of her hands. She went further to state that anytime Teebillz wants traffic on his page, that he brings Tacha out and lets her get dragged.

She then advised him to grow up and stop tagging Tacha to her mistakes.

Read her post below…

“@teebillz323 you deleted my comment so I am bringing it here.

Tacha is not the work of your hands,she is a Project in Gods hands.

.

Anytime you are looking for comments and likes and traffic u bring her out and let her get dragged. Grow up and stop this thing you do…it’s Thursday morning and you can start on a positive note. Stop tagging her to her mistakes and let her move on and grow. Be positive !

You said no one should say pim but that’s what you want,to trend dragging her. Enough!”