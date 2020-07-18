‘Success Comes At A Big Price’ – Williams Uchemba Advises Youths Against Fraud (Video)

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has advised youth to shun all forms of social vices and follow their dream religiously in order to make good impacts in the society.

The actor is of the opinion that youths who doesn’t want to pay the price of being successful are the ones that go into fraud. He went on to recount how he gave up on becoming an internet fraudster.

He said:

“Young people listen to me, especially those of you who are thinking of considering fraud. The reason why you’re going through what you’re going through is because you don’t want to pay the price. There is a price for success. People asked me what did I do with the laptop I was about to use for fraud, yes, I donated it to the church.

“There was a building project going on in the church, so I sowed the laptop and said use the money to build church. I knew I was going to be rich, but there was a problem with my foundation, and that is what I want to draw your attention to.

“Most of you have seen what God wants to do with you, even most of these people doing fraud know. Even if you go to a ‘Babalawo’, if you don’t have a destiny, they will tell you it won’t work for you. These people see your star, they know you will be rich in life. The devil doesn’t build something on nothing…”

