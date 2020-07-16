Students Threaten To Protest If FG Fails To Announce Date Of Resumption Within 2 Weeks

Students of Nigerian tertiary institutions have threatened to protest if the Federal government fails to announce a date for school resumption in all institutions of learning within the next 2 weeks.

Nigerian students have been at home since March after schools were shutdown owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The students under the umbrella of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of University Students (NAUS) and National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), at a virtual meeting, decried Federal Government’s approach towards resumption of learning institutions in the country.

They condemned the FG’s decision to cancel the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCCE).

According to the students, WASSCE can be written while observing social distancing and other safety protocols.

“It is hardly feasible that coronavirus may be eradicated in a fortnight and after months of observing several safety measures, there are little or no gains in the results so far recorded.

‘Huge funds have been used to contain the spread of the virus, but we still have poorly equipped medical centres across the country” they said

The students also urged the Federal government to stop salaries of university teachers and other officials for advocating the continued closure of schools without proffering solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

News Credit – LIB