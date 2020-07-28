“Stop Chasing Your Shadow, If You Want To Copy Me, At Least Give Credit” – Tacha Throws Shade (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has thrown shades at those who copy whatever she does.

Tacha noted that she has no problem with anyone copying her strategies and moves, but she has a problem when they copy without giving credit to the originator.

Speaking further, the controversial reality star and influencer hailed her Titans for always taking the lead and advised them to keep on ‘doing them’.

She also told her Titans to be proud of themselves and the leader of their fan base for being the trend setters who others follow.

Watch the video below;