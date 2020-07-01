“STFU, You Are Not Better’ – Nigerians Blast Anita Joseph For Criticizing Actress Who Posed Nude With Son

Nigerians have reprimanded Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph for rebuking Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo who yesterday shared an unclad photo with her 7 year-old son.

Anita had taken to social media to condemn Poloo’s action and asked her to go for proper psychological evaluation.

Her advice didn’t go down well with Nigerians who believe she does not have the moral leverage to criticize Poloo as she does worst things than the Ghanaian actress.

See some reactions from her instagram comment section:

My likeness for you vanished the moment you posted this … what do you post on married women who goes naked or half naked on social media 🤔 it’s her son so she does whatever she likes with him being wrong or good.

Madam, you failed this one by walking into people’s privacy, I use to respect you but you don fuck up las las. It’s none of your business and like you have always been saying, everyone should stay on there lane. Nah your nakedness or your pickin. Nne “ aru emeghi”

mind ur business is her son not urs okay aproco

Honestly I think you goofed big time by reposting this. Is that supposed to fetch you some attention you haven’t gained in a while? Smh

Madam get out your not any better

Who is kettle to call pot black?anita dont u knw ur own is worst dan hers…..u dat exposes u hubby’s meal (ur body) on soial media,gbara oto n’ onwe ya.remove d peck from ur eyes 1st b4 u remove from others.@anitajoseph8