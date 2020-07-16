South African Rapper, AKA Dances In Excitement As He Recovers From Covid-19 (Video)

Popular South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA has expressed excitement as he recovers from Covid-19.

He disclosed this via his official Instagram page on Wednesday, July 15.

It should be recalled that on the 6th of July, AKA released an official press statement informing the general public that he had contracted the dreaded virus.AKA Recovers From Covid-19Sharing the news of his recovery, the rapper could be seen dancing in excitement.

In the post he made, he thanked God for seeing him through the hard times of self isolation.

AKA also revealed in a rejoinder that he never coughed one bit throughout the 13 days of him being positive, but had sore throat, headache and fever.

In his words, “I just beat Coronavirus’ ass like it owed me money. Wait … 🤔 … It does owe me money!!! Praise God, and thank you @nelli_tembe for all the hard work. ❤️ Here’s the timeline of COVID-19 destruction: Thursday 02 July – 1st symptoms. (Sore throat & headache, and fever) Tuesday 07 July (Tested for COVID-19) Friday 10th July (Test Results Positive) 16th of July( last day of two week isolation and recovery) … 🐐”

Watch short video clip below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCqZv9rj979/