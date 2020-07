Sound Sultan Features Duktor Sett on ‘Fayaa Fayaa’

Nigerian veteran singer and songwriter, Sound Sultan collaborates with Duktor Sett to serve a new motivational single dubbed, “Fayaa Fayaa.”

“Fayaa Fayaa” comes shortly after the served a crispy visual for the Johnny Drille-supported record, “Mothaland” the remix.

Listen below.

