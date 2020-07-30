Side Chick Escapes Through Window After Lover’s Wife Came knocking (Video)

A viral video currently trending on social media has captured moment a perceived side chick of a married man was escaping through the window of the house after her lover’s wife came knocking.

Side chick escapes through window

The video is now gaining momentum on the internet after making it to several popular blogs.

In the video, the lady was seen scaling out of a room from its window while a supposed friend who probably hung around as a “watchman” could be seen laughing while recording her.

According to some online reports, whenever she goes to see her “sugar daddy”, her friend hangs around to enable her signal her friend in case the man’s wife returns unannounced.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRJBCcD_PY/