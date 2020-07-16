Show Dem Camp – True Story ft. Burna Boy (Visualizer)

Show Dem Camp dishes out a classical visualizer for the single “True Story” which features Burna Boy. The artistic visualizer was created by VX Animation.

Action

Pull up in a white ghost like I’m Casper

Never switch

I stay ten toes on the mission

Fiction

You think say this be music e be real movie (Real movie)

No for rethink discretion e be blue movie (Blue movie)

This no be fictional, based on a true story (True Story)

I just want a Range Rover Autobiography (True Story)

True story trapping never been foolgazy

Stand behind these bars like a nigga Luke Cage

Ghost like the Reverend never made it through flames

On my grizzly, Lagos city look what you made

Made something out of nothing, a magician

Tap my wrist, threw my shot, gave my lily

Nine to five, ain’t my grind, I’m a villain

Money bags, body bags make a killing

These niggas on some dumb shit, talking cavalier

Bragging bout’ how they run shit, I’m like (pew) where?

Coulda been to some but hope build a few career

Be payin’ juice for years, streets owe me some arrears

They did a 3p in the league, go on check it

I run every PC’s in the list, for the record

And I’m drowing knee deep in the streets more blessings

‘Cause they said the dream is free but the hustle? So separate

You think say this be music e be real movie (Real movie)

No for rethink discretion e be blue movie (Blue movie)

This no be fictional, based on a true story (True Story)

I just want a Range Rover Autobiography (True Story)

Somebody shoulda say something

If a nigga ever drink poison

You’ll do am sef go begin purging

You know my life no be simple thing

Baby me no like that

‘Cause dem no like when me wear bling bling

Some people think say na singing thing

But this be celestial handwriting

Yeah

Everybody know say me bad (don’t know man harder around)

I stay ten toes, now the sun blown (ain’t no one to hold my hand)

Gun dem a Brad in a man

“Cause we no fling kicker, me no fight Jackie Chan

Solid where me stand

So me roll with the plan (stay higher than a holy man)

My future is shifting now

Focused I’m no longer drifting now

Vison 2020 omo crystal now (clear)

Power changed hands feel it slipping now (show Dem)

(Yeah) I know my mission now

Open up the path make them listen now

Sweet palm wine in the system now (ha)

Put the next wave in position now

Reported for duty

Omo this a movie

Trynna blow 10 billi pere like am ubi (pere)

Truly that’s some boss shit

Make dem no be option

Don’t even discuss it

Told them we are popping again

Omo stop it

Sorry for the lateness

Grinding on the stairway to greatness

Met a Giant from my country he was A-list

Now we sipping palm wine on a spaceship

Somebody shoulda say something

If a nigga ever drink poison

You’ll do am sef go begin purging

You know my life no be simple thing

Baby me no like that

‘Cause dem no like when me wear bling bling

Some people think say na singing thing

But this be celestial handwriting

Yeah

Everybody know say me bad (don’t know man harder around)

I stay ten toes, now the sun blown (ain’t no one to hold my hand)

Gun dem a Brad in a man

‘Cause we no fling kicker, me no fight Jackie Chan

Solid where me stand

So me roll with the plan (stay higher than a holy man)