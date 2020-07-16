Show Dem Camp – True Story ft. Burna Boy (Visualizer)

Show Dem Camp dishes out a classical visualizer for the single “True Story” which features Burna Boy. The artistic visualizer was created by VX Animation.
Action
Pull up in a white ghost like I’m Casper
Never switch
I stay ten toes on the mission
Fiction
You think say this be music e be real movie (Real movie)
No for rethink discretion e be blue movie (Blue movie)
This no be fictional, based on a true story (True Story)
I just want a Range Rover Autobiography (True Story)
True story trapping never been foolgazy
Stand behind these bars like a nigga Luke Cage
Ghost like the Reverend never made it through flames
On my grizzly, Lagos city look what you made
Made something out of nothing, a magician
Tap my wrist, threw my shot, gave my lily
Nine to five, ain’t my grind, I’m a villain
Money bags, body bags make a killing
These niggas on some dumb shit, talking cavalier
Bragging bout’ how they run shit, I’m like (pew) where?
Coulda been to some but hope build a few career
Be payin’ juice for years, streets owe me some arrears
They did a 3p in the league, go on check it
I run every PC’s in the list, for the record
And I’m drowing knee deep in the streets more blessings
‘Cause they said the dream is free but the hustle? So separate
You think say this be music e be real movie (Real movie)
No for rethink discretion e be blue movie (Blue movie)
This no be fictional, based on a true story (True Story)
I just want a Range Rover Autobiography (True Story)
Somebody shoulda say something
If a nigga ever drink poison
You’ll do am sef go begin purging
You know my life no be simple thing
Baby me no like that
‘Cause dem no like when me wear bling bling
Some people think say na singing thing
But this be celestial handwriting
Yeah
Everybody know say me bad (don’t know man harder around)
I stay ten toes, now the sun blown (ain’t no one to hold my hand)
Gun dem a Brad in a man
“Cause we no fling kicker, me no fight Jackie Chan
Solid where me stand
So me roll with the plan (stay higher than a holy man)
My future is shifting now
Focused I’m no longer drifting now
Vison 2020 omo crystal now (clear)
Power changed hands feel it slipping now (show Dem)
(Yeah) I know my mission now
Open up the path make them listen now
Sweet palm wine in the system now (ha)
Put the next wave in position now
Reported for duty
Omo this a movie
Trynna blow 10 billi pere like am ubi (pere)
Truly that’s some boss shit
Make dem no be option
Don’t even discuss it
Told them we are popping again
Omo stop it
Sorry for the lateness
Grinding on the stairway to greatness
Met a Giant from my country he was A-list
Now we sipping palm wine on a spaceship
Somebody shoulda say something
If a nigga ever drink poison
You’ll do am sef go begin purging
You know my life no be simple thing
Baby me no like that
‘Cause dem no like when me wear bling bling
Some people think say na singing thing
But this be celestial handwriting
Yeah
Everybody know say me bad (don’t know man harder around)
I stay ten toes, now the sun blown (ain’t no one to hold my hand)
Gun dem a Brad in a man
‘Cause we no fling kicker, me no fight Jackie Chan
Solid where me stand
So me roll with the plan (stay higher than a holy man)