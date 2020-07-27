See New Deadline: FG Extends N-Power Batch C Enrolment

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for candidates to enrol in the ongoing Batch C scheme of the N-Power Programme which started on June 26.

FG says the new deadline date is now August 8.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who disclosed this via Twitter on Sunday night, said over 5 million applications have been received for the scheme.

The Federal Government plans to enrol 400,000 applicants in the Batch C scheme.

Recall that some N-Power beneficiaries who are about to exit the programme held a rally at the National Assembly Complex last week, requesting FG to employ them as well as pay them a grant of N600,000 each.

Providing an update on the development, the minister said on Sunday, “I received the news of a protest at the National Assembly by N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries who presented a list of demands which we are reviewing and will address as practically possible.

“Let me reiterate that the exiting of Batch A and B is not punitive but as a means of providing an opportunity for their brothers and sisters to also access the programme. Batch A and B beneficiaries remain our pride and worthy ambassadors.

“One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications, we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive, the portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020.”

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme.

The programme aims to lift citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support.