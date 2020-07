Savemilli returns with a brand new single, ‘Bad Boy Dope’

Talented Nigerian singer cum rapper, Savemilli, formerly known as Milli, finally releases a new single dubbed, “Bad Boy Dope” after a long hiatus from the music scene.

“Bad Boy Dope” serves as a follow-up to Savemilli‘s previous output, “Who Are You” which was released back in October 2018.

Listen below.

STREAM