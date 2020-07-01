Rosie & Kachi Gush Over Each Other As They Celebrate Their 3rd Month Anniversary

Ultimate Love winners, Rosemary Afuwape (Rosie) and Ucheagwu “Kachi” Onyeka have marked their 3rd month anniversary gushing over each other on social media.

The winners of the show left the game with some phenomenal gifts to start them off including N5M in cash, a N10M traditional wedding, and a dream home.

However, the prize came with clauses, including a commitment from the couple on the live show.

There also has to be a proposal within the first 90 days.

They took to social media and left sweet words for each other:

“I love u & I’m glad ur heart chose 2 love me I wanted u & I’m glad ur hands are the ones 2 put 2 sleep & get 2 aroused my skin wen I need. Oh how blessed I am that our soul connected as one; & chosen 2 make it graceful to the very end. Happy 3rd month anniversary.”

Kachi then took to the comment section to write ;

“I will not relent but continue to feed you with my milk until you want no more. Winking faceHappy Anniversary to us honey, I love you from the dept of my soul.”