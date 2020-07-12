Revealed! How Ibrahim Magu Used A Nigerian Pastor To Launder Funds Abroad

The Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA) says Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), allegedly used a cleric to launder funds abroad, TheCable reports.

Magu is currently being interrogated by a panel headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the appeal court.

He has been accused of not being transparent in managing assets recovered by the commission.

In the report of the PCARA, which probed the federal government assets recovered by the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020, one Emmanuel Omale, a pastor at Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, was said to have been used by Magu to launder funds.

Omale’s name was reportedly uncovered during an investigation on EFCC’s activities by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

According to the report, the cleric bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on behalf of Magu.

“Another individual who is helping in laundering funds for the Acting Chairman and who has been referred to in several petitions is one Pastor Emmanuel Omale (Hand of God Prophetic Ministry),” the report read.

“He is reported to have travelled to Dubai with Mr Magu and his name was used in purchasing property in Dubai for Mr Magu.

“As an unknown pastor, the NFIU’s report showed huge movement of funds ranging from N573,228,040.41.”

The report also covered the case of Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum.

PCARA accused Magu of failing to cooperate with authorities in the United Kingdom to facilitate effective prosecution of the case.

“In the Diezani Alison Madueke case, the Acting Chairman is failing to further cooperate with the UK NCA to enable them charge the Former Minister to court in the UK,” the report read.

“The Acting Chairman despite his knowledge that Mrs Madueke will not be extradited to Nigeria until after her trial in the UK, has consistently been accusing the UK government on the pages of print and electronic media of not wanting to extradite her to Nigeria.”

Magu was also accused of deliberately refusing to provide documentary evidence that would make the office of the attorney-general of the federation to commence the extradition process of Diezani.

“This has strained the EFCC relationship with Europe most strategic partner,’’ the report read.

Magu, who is being held in police custody in Abuja, is expected to reappear before the Salami probe panel on Monday, to defend himself against several allegations.