Reno Omokri Advises Women To Quit Habit Of Buying Handkerchiefs For Men

Popular Nigerian author and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised women to quit habit of buying handkerchiefs for men.

He made this known in a recent tweet he posted on his official Twitter page today July 18, 2020.

According to him, any woman who marries a responsible man who always provides for her should never take him for granted.

He advised women to always have a way of making financial savings to appreciate their “responsible” husbands on occasions of their birthday or marriage anniversary.

Reno Omkori then cited a popular example to buttress his point. He said, “don’t give a tie or handkerchief to a man who bought you a car.”

He tweeted; “When you marry a responsible man who provides for you, don’t take him for granted. Save money to appreciate him on his birthday or your wedding anniversary. Don’t give a man who bought you a car, for example, a tie or handkerchief!”