Reminisce unlocks video for the Fireboy-assisted ‘Ogaranya’

High-profile Nigerian rapper, Reminisce has finally released the official music video of his buzzing record, “Ogaranya” which features YBNL wonder kid, Fireboy DML.

Apparently, “Ogaranya” serves as the 4th track off the 6-track extended play, produced by one of the biggest Afrobeats producers in the world, Sarz.

Furthermore, the video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori aka Boy Director.