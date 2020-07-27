Reminisce kindles forthcoming EP with new single “Ogaranya” feat. Fireboy DML

Without any form of doubt, Reminisce is and still is, one of the prominent names to mention when we gab about African Hip-Hop. The Nigerian OG rekindles his enormous fire as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming extended play tagged, “Vibes & Isha Allah.”

As we anticipate the release of the “Vibes & Insha Allah” EP, Reminiscerecruits the wonder kid, Fireboy DML from the YBNL camp, serving an opulence-inspired tune dubbed, “Ogaranya.”

Apparently, “Ogaranya” serves as the 4th track off the 6-track extended play, produced by one of the biggest Afrobeats producers in the world, the one and only Sarz.

Check out the new record below and share your thoughts.

