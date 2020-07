Rema performs ‘Iron Man; on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Apple Music’s up next artiste, Rema makes his debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performs his heavy hit single, “Iron Man.”

Rema has been absolutely unstoppable in the previous weeks, he went 3 weeks straight, dishing out bangers back to back. Now he’s out on another big scoreboard as he performs “Iron Man” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

See for yourself below.

STREAM