Rema Dishes Out New Single Titled, ‘Woman’

Nigeria’s wonder boy, Rema displays no sign of slowing down as he dishes out a brand new single entitled, “Woman.”

“Woman” comes shortly after the release of his previous singles, taking about “Alien” and “Ginger Me,” that’s three singles in a span of two weeks.

The captivating record was produced by Mavin Records’ in-house music producers, Altims and Ozedikus Nwanne!

Listen below!

