Regina Daniels’ Tattoos Her Baby’s Name On Her Wrist (Photos)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gone a step further to prove her undying love for her son, Munir by tattooing his name on her wrist.

The beautiful actress made a video of the tattoo which she shared via her verified Instagram page.

The screen star welcomed her bundle of joy today just two days after she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her friends.

Confirming the news of Daniels’ baby birth, her brother took to his Instagram page to congratulate her.

He wrote:

”OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond. It’s a bouncing baby boy. Iyanu ti sele. Gods the greatest.”