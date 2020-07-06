Regina Daniel’s Baby Named “Nollywood Baby Of The Year” As ‘Actors Guild Of Nigeria’ Visits Their Home (Video)

Actors Guild of Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to the wife of billionaire philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Regina Daniels who recently had her baby.

The visit was led by the President, Emeka Rollas who presented the gifts during Prince Ned Nwoko’s weekly family reunion where they all come together for different sports activities.

Regina Daniels also took out time to play billiard ball. From the pictures and video released by the Media and Publicity officer Adeniyi ifetayo, Regina was seen playing the snooker.

“This is our baby, Nollywood baby of the year, we are here to rejoice with your family”, Emeka Rollas said.

The presentation took place at their palatial resident at Royal Court villa in Abuja.

Watch the video below;