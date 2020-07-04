Real Madrid Boss Reacts To Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Exit Talks

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reacted to Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit talks after his side slim win over Getafe on Thursday evening.

Zidane wants Messi to remain at the Camp Nou after it emerged that the Barcelona star could leave the reigning La Liga Champions next year.

Zidane put the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona aside and gave his opinion about the exit rumours surrounding the Argentine midfielder’s future.

The exit of Messi will make Barcelona become a very average team, something you’d think might appeal to Zidane been a rival to Barcelona since his playing days at Real Madrid before he took up the coaching role.

“I don’t know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league,” Zidane said.

The exit talk of Messi from Barcelona sent a shock wave to the world after he halts his contract talks with the Barcelona directors.

Real Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in their next La Liga clash at San Mames while Barcelona will play Villarreal at La Ceramica Stadium with both games scheduled for Sunday show.