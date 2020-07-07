Protesters Storm US Embassy, Demand Arrest Of Atiku And Dino Melaye Over Alleged Involvement With Hushpuppi (Photos)

Some protesters on Monday July 6 stormed the US embassy in Abuja, demanding the arrest of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Timi Frank, Dino Melaye and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts, and an investigation of their link to arrested suspected Nigerian fraudster, Raymond Abbas Igbalode a.k.a Hushpuppi.

The protesters said to be members of Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF) held up placards which read “Say No to fraud, Interpol act now”, Interpol act and arrest Dino Melaye”, “Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are”, “FBI should investigate Atiku Abubakar.”

They also submitted a letter to the US Ambassador and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, demanding for a probe of Hushpuppi’s political allies in the PDP. They insisted that Atiku Abubakar’s frequent trips to Dubai prior to 2019 presidential elections may not be unconnected to Hushpuppi.

According to them, some PDP memebers might have helped Hushpuppi launder proceeds of crime.