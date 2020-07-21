Presenter, Uti Nwachukwu Reveals Why BBNaija Laycon Will Emerge Winner

Popular Ex-BBAfrica housemate, TV presenter and model, Uti Nwachukwu has predicted that BBNaija Laycon will emerge winner of the 2020 Lockdown edition of the reality TV show.

Backing his opinion, Uti said the first week of Big Brother Naija usually points out the winner. He said a particular kind of ‘grace’ usually follows the housemate, leading to eventual victory.

In His Words;

“Usually in the first week of #Bbnaija a certain kind of grace follows a particular Hmate.

The masses inexplicably like, have empathy/sympathy for and unshakably start the support/ ‘stanning’ of that Housemate leading to their eventual VICTORY. This year that housemate is LAYCON”.

It looks as though Laycon is the only housemate many Nigerian celebrities are supporting. Just yesterday, celebrities like Skiibii, Reminisce, Dotun and many others showed support for the rapper, who has proven himself to be more sound than he appears physically.