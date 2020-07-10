Premier League Confirms VAR Made Wrong Decision On Man Utd Penalty Against Aston Villa

The Premier League has said there were incorrect VAR decisions in all the games played on Thursday night.

This includes the penalty which set up Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa.

United and Southampton were both awarded penalties in their games, while Tottenham were denied a spot-kick which the Premier League said should have been given.

Bruno Fernandes opened scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Villa Park, after referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot following his collision with Ezri Konsa.

Replays showed it was Fernandes who actually stepped on Konsa’s ankle as they came together.

BBC’s Match of the Day contacted the Premier League Match Centre, where the top-flight’s VAR hub is based at Stockley Park, who told them: “Wrong decision.”