Popular Rapper, AKA Tests Positive For Coronavirus

South African rapper, AKA, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 32-year-old rapper announced his diagnosis by himself in a statement he posted to his official Twitter page on Friday, July 10.

AKA also explained that he decided to make his results public to raise awareness about the pandemic.

“In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and to caution citizens to be more careful in their daily interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make his results public,” read the statement.