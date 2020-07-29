Popular Nollywood Actor Cries Out After Linda Ikeji Wrote False Story About Him (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has cried out on social media how a fake story by foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji has ruined his life.

According to him, the fake story has made every girl run away from him.

The Imo born actor said, Linda Ikeji published a false story saying that he welcomed a set of twins with his “wife”, even though he is still very much single.

He revealed that this made every girl he tries to ask out turns him down. He also added that he is a perpetual single man thanks to her, therefore, he wants her to give him one of her sisters.

He wrote:

“Dear bloggers both big & small, Kindly do a research about a story before you put it out to the public. Some time ago, Linda ikeji put out a fake story about me being married & expecting twins. Now no girl wants to take me serious because they think I’m married. I keep getting congratulatory messages and calls, people wishing me a happy married life & asking about my children. I just don’t understand this type of rough play. Some times I ask my self, did my ghost leave my body to get married without my knowledge

Dear Linda ikeji, you have finally burnt all my cables, as all my girls say they can’t marry me because you said I am married. So It is time to give me one of your sisters. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDD-4hknHgd/