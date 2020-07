Popular Comedienne, Emmanuella Shares Beautiful Photo To Celebrate 10th Birthday

Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel yesterday celebrated her 10th birthday.

She took to her Instagram page to share the photo.

In the photo, she could be seen wearing a t-shirt with blue jeans. She also wore black sandals to match.

She wrote: “Am a year older today… To God be the glory🙏 Happy Birthday To Me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC7_d6VH1Ka/