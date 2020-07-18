“Politicians Are Super Wicked That’s Why God Blessed Them All With Useless Children” – Cubana ChiefPriest

Cubana ChiefPriest has said politicians are super wicked and that it’s the major reason God blessed them with “useless children”.

The celebrity barman registered his anger towards Nigerian politicians in a recent post he made via his verified Instagram page today, July 18.

Recall that recently, House of Reps investigate and uncovered how NDDC embezzled N81 billion in a space of 3 years.

Reacting to the news, he tagged Nigerian politicians a bunch of “useless people”, and prayed that dreaded Covid-19 kills them all.

He also prayed that their children be consumed by drugs.

The self acclaimed Nigerian king of nightlife wrote on instagram, “Naija🇳🇬 Politicians Are Super Wicked, That’s Why God Blessed Them All With Bunch Of Useless Children, Na Covid🦠 Go Kill All Of Una, Na Drugs Go Kill Una Children Finish 😡 Shameless NDDC🇳🇬 People. 81 Billion Naira, Damn 😡😡”