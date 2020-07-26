‘Please Forgive Me’ – Kanye West Apologizes To Wife Kim Kardashian West

American rapper, Kanye West has taken to Twitter to apologize to his wife Kim Kardashian West for his recent behavior.

The Gold Digger rapper embarked on a scathing Twitter rant last week stating he had wanted a divorce for two years, after Kim had a business meeting with rapper Meek Mill at a hotel. He then called out her mother Kris Jenner and said he refused to allow their children to pose for Playboy magazine.

Prior to that, he disclosed at his presidential campaign rally that he and Kim had considered aborting their eldest child, daughter North.

Kanye west has now issued a public apology to Kim via Twitter last night, writing:

‘I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.’