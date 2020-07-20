Please Don’t Stop Acting’ – Fan Begs Mercy Johnson As She Serves Mother Duties After Childbirth

Mercy Johnson-Okotie shared these lovely new photos of herself and her daughter Divine-Mercy whom she welcomed with her hubby, Prince Okojie, on May 4.

She shared the photos on her Instagram page today July 20. She captioned it ““Never apologise to others for their misunderstanding of who you are😘😘”.

In related news, while reacting to a video shared by Mercy on her Instagram page, a fan recognized as @iampreciousigho praised her for her unique acting skills and claimed that Mercy Johnson’s career has positively impacted her life.

Her plea comes on the back of the time Mercy Johnson has been dedicating to her family after her fourth child delivery performing mother and wife duties to her kids and husband respectively.